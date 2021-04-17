EI Castellon receive the visit of Mallorca, heads and tails of the competition, with the aim of continuing to climb the classification to leave behind some relegation places from which they cannot get off the ground despite the good work of the team in recent days (follow the game live on AS.com). Only defeat in front of the Alcorcón supposed a halt for a team that chained its best streak of the course in the last days.

For the meeting, Juan Carlos Garrido will not be able to count on Josep Seine neither Igor Zlatanovic for the fear clause, since both were loaned by the Balearic team last market. Paolo Fernandes is low for technical decision. The absence of the Catalan midfielder is a serious setback for the Valencian coach, who could bet on Gus Ledes instead.

The case of the Serbian striker is less sensitive, since the coach has chosen to train without a point of reference in recent games, with Bodiger ahead of the double pivot, and Ruben Ten Y Jorge Fernandez alternating in final meters. Jonathan Soriano Y Cubillas they are still waiting for their moment in this section of the course.

The Real Mallorca, meanwhile, enter the final stretch of the championship with the single objective of direct promotion and for this he must obtain a result that keeps him distanced from the third classified, the Almeria that this monday receive the leader, hence a victory in Castalia could be fundamental in the face of a difference that, at the moment, is eight points.

For the appointment, Luis Garcia Plaza loses ability to achieve because Amath (9 goals) and Abdon (7) they will not be from the game, for penalty and injury respectively, and the doubt pointed is between Álvaro and Cardona. On the other hand, Sweetbread and Cufré are the Candidates for attacking left wing, while Galarreta He is already fully recovered to give oxygen in the center of the field if necessary.

They are still out of the team due to Covid-19 Antonio Sanchez, fixed in the technician’s schematics, and Junior Lake that before falling infected he had already been ten games without counting for the coach.