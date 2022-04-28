“The pandemic has highlighted the medical crisis, showed us how doctors often do not have an answer to all the scientific questions that are asked. Even today we do not know this virus well and we do not know why this disease is devastating in some people and in others, however, only asymptomatic. And why the same cure in different people can have a totally different effect. But the pandemic is also an opportunity to rethink modelsthe Covid emergency has put investments in healthcare back at the center of the political agenda for the first time in years “. Thus Maria Sunday Castelloneresearcher and doctor, group leader in the Senate of the 5 Star Movement, member of the Healthcare Hygiene Commission, speaking at the event “The unparalleled science: rethinking medicine today”, a debate to reflect on the book “Unparalleled science: medicine, doctors, sick ”by Ivan Cavicchi, philosopher of medicine, professor of Logic and Philosophy of Science at the University of Tor Vergata in Rome, meeting organized in Rome with the unconditional contribution of Boiron.

“Let’s not forget that in the past ten years – highlights – 37 billion euros were cut from the National Health Fundwe have lost 45 thousand doctors and nurses, 8 thousand white coats between 2019 and 2021 have left the public health service because they do not feel protected, they are subjected to grueling shifts and do not have suitable tools, so they choose to work for private health where their merit is recognized “.

For Castellone, “it is clear that politics must question itself and understand how to get to that paradigm shift that Professor Cavicchi talks about in his book. Surely it is necessary to strengthen the NHS infrastructures (hospitals, digitization); investing in personnel, currently there is a lack of geriatricians, emergency room doctors, starting with training and contract renewal; but a review of governance is also needed, understood as the relationship between public and private, where the latter must integrate with the public and not replace it. 2022 is a fundamental year, as was 1978, the year of the great health reforms, the year in which the NHS was established, the year of the Basaglia law and the law on abortion, laws born from a great social ferment that had put these health issues at the center of the political agenda. We must not let ourselves be distracted by anything else, they are important reforms, a rupture that we cannot postpone ”.

And on the figure of the doctor: “Among all the bureaucratic procedures they have to deal with, doctors have not only become prescribers but no longer have the time to listen to the needs of people who, otherwise, rely on fake news and figures to find answers. which have little to do with medicine. So what can politics do? Surely to put up with all the medical staff and help them work to achieve the social cohesion that Prime Minister Draghi often talks about. We hear that the economic recovery of this country also involves the strengthening of social cohesion. But how can this be achieved? Through the transparency of the information we give to citizens, transparency which then has repercussions in a relationship of trust between institutions and citizens and between doctors and citizens; but also through participation in the public health choices that we politicians make to strengthen that social cohesion more and more; and trying to make 2022 the year of major health care reforms “, he concludes.