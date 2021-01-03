Tenerife

Ramis’ team said goodbye to the year in the best possible way. Beating an aspirant like Girona at home, and with a great performance from their double lead: Manu Apeh and Fran Sol. Today they will repeat from the beginning, and they also hope to start 2021 with victory at home. The Canaries share a goal with Castellón, permanence, and with Ramis they feel more secure in it.

As to follow: Fran Sol. It has to start taking off already in the form of goals. And his match against Girona added many reasons for hope.