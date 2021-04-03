OVIEDO

The carbayón painting arrives in Castalia in an apparently calm position, but the truth is that he still does not have the 100% permanence tied. The team led by Cuco Ziganda has three draws in a row and add five days in a row without winning, so it is not a bad time to return to the path of triumph. If you do, you will reach 42 points. A figure that would not be a mathematical salvation, but a virtual one. Men like Grippo are expected to Nahuel or Sangalli, common in the Oviedo formation, go back to starting eleven.

As to follow: White Leschuk. The “Shark” returned to bite in Alcorcón. Against the Madrid team he scored his fifth goal of the season, ending a drought of 13 days without marking. It could be from the game with Nahuel.