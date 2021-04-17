Majorca

Real Mallorca, for its part, enters the final stretch of the championship with the sole objective of direct promotion and for this it must obtain a result that keeps it distanced from third place, Almería that this Monday receives the leader, hence a victory in Castalia could be fundamental in the face of a difference that, at the moment, is eight points.

For the appointment, Luis García Plaza loses his ability to perform as Amath (9 goals) and Abdon (7) will not be in the game, due to sanction and injury respectively, and the question remains between Álvaro and Cardona. On the other hand, Mollejo and Cufré are the candidates for the attacking left wing, while Galarreta is already fully recovered to give oxygen in the center of the field if necessary.

As to follow: Mollejo. He wants to demonstrate in his second stage in LaLiga Smartbank, and he has chosen a good destination to do so. Promotion to First is near.