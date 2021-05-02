Logroñés

The red and white, for their part, travel to Castalia with the need to add up and not get into more trouble. And if in the first round they surpassed or at least equaled all their direct rivals, the Riojans do not raise their heads against them in this decisive final stretch. After falling with Cartagena in Las Gaunas, it is only worth winning.

Jaime Sierra, due to the accumulation of yellow cards, and Olaetxea and the coach, Sergio Rodríguez, punished two games for protesting, will cause a loss. The second, Javier Pineda, will take command on the bench, in which Clemente will not sit, touched again. Nano Mesa, Paulino, Iñaki and Andy will have to pull the car to aspire to reach permanence. The margin of error is getting smaller and smaller, and Logroñés has been out of the pot since Matchday 10.

As to follow: Dani Pacheco. With gallons on the title. You will have to pull the cart to seat Logroñés on the table.