Castellon

Complicated ballot the one that the Albinegro block has at the moment, as it closes the classification of Second with four consecutive defeats. To reengage in the fight for permanence, already four points away, he needs to improve in front of goal (two goals in the last four games). Today, on their return to Castalia, they will face the third team that fits the most (32 goals) and that is showing a lot of irregularity, which they will want to take advantage of. Khrin, Ortuño and Satrústegui will be casualties.

As to follow: Rubén Díaz. The extreme hand is being one of the great references of the team. He proposes different things thanks to his short dribble and adds four targets.