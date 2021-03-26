SPANISH

They have not lost for seven games, in a streak that has not occurred since 2018, but full of contrasts. Too many draws put Vicente Moreno’s team away from the direct promotion spots, but Logroñés’ 4-0 last week and the puncture of his rivals have made fans see the glass half full again. With Raúl De Tomás, recovered from his discomfort, the coach hinted that he would give continuity to the spine that he thrashed the previous day.

A nuanced column. Pedrosa, Puado and Keidi Bare will be dismissed for being with their national teams, while David López suffered a strong blow and has barely trained with the group. The technician can be the owner or reserve it for an emergency. Calero, Dídac, Mérida and Melamed, experience and youth, will be the substitutes. Good setting to see the blue and white wardrobe and the team’s performance in the final stage, where everyone hopes that the promotion will become a reality.

AS to follow: Embarba. The winger comes full of confidence after scoring a goal against Logroñés.