Castello Sgr Launches First Nobu Hotel in Italy

Castello Sgr continues to expand its presence in the Italian hotel sector with a new and ambitious project. As reported by Pambianconews, the company, under the leadership of Giampiero Schiavo, has recently signed a 135 million euro financing through the ‘Fondo Lithium’ credit fund, supported by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP The investment is intended for the refinancing and relaunch of the former Grand Hotel Via Veneto in Rome, which will become the home of the first Nobu Hotel in Italy.

The historic structure is scheduled to reopen in spring 2025.with a complete transformation that includes 122 rooms and suites designed by a world-renowned New York design firm. Guests will enjoy numerous exclusive amenities, including the Nobu restaurant, a panoramic rooftop lounge bar, meeting spaces, a city spa with fitness center and a Club Lounge.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality Group, and Carlo Acampora, President and CEO of Grand Hotel Via Veneto, emphasized that this project represents the first Nobu-branded luxury lifestyle hotel in Italy and the first Nobu restaurant in Rome. With 77 world-renowned restaurants, Nobu already boasts 41 hotels and 12 residences.

Giampiero Schiavo, CEO of Castello Sgr, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the opening of the first Nobu Hotel in Italy in Rome. This agreement further confirms the attractiveness and growth opportunities of the high-end hospitality market in the Capital, which has seen several significant transactions at a national level in the last two years.”