Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 7:50

A collision between a truck and a semi-trailer in the early hours of Friday, the 16th, blocked lanes on the Castello Branco Highway (SP-280) heading inland. According to information from the São Paulo State Transportation Agency (ARTESP), the accident occurred around 3:30 am at km 30 in the municipality of Jandira, and completely blocked traffic on the stretch.

Early in the morning, at around 5:50 a.m., traffic was partially cleared in the area. At around 7:20 a.m., CCR Via Oeste, which manages the road, was still experiencing congestion as a result of the accident. The traffic is slow from km 18 to 27 on the express lane heading inland. On the Marginal lane, the speed is reduced until km 24.

According to information from ARTESP, the truck was traveling in the inland direction in lane 2 when it came across a truck stopped in the lane. There was not enough time to stop or swerve, which caused the collision.

With the impact, the tractor unit was unhitched from the trailer and was thrown into lanes 3 and 4. The truck stopped between lanes 1, 2 and 3. The accident did not result in serious injuries, only one person, who was in the trailer, was slightly injured and was taken to a nearby hospital.