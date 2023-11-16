Genoa – The prosecutor’s office has opened a case for negligent collapse on the Castelletto landslidewhich a week ago caused the evacuation of twenty people living on the first two floors of numbers 32, 34 and 36 of via Acquarone.

The buildings had been submerged by the earth that had fallen from the car park built in via Cabrini. The deputy prosecutor Arianna Ciavattini, in charge of the investigation, asked the experts to ascertain whether the works carried out twelve years ago were carried out in a workmanlike manner or whether errors were made which over time could have caused the collapse.

The attention of the investigators, in particular, is on the paving of the parking lot. First and foremost under discussion tile material (concrete), but also the underlying layers, drainage and rainwater outlets. A chain which, if it had worked correctly, according to investigators would not have led to the landslide.

The hypothesis of the prosecutor’s office – the consultants’ on-site inspections have the task of supporting it – is that the flaw is to be found in the water canalization system rainwater; a system that did not work properly, causing the rain to infiltrate deeply in such a way as to undermine the stability of the wall which came down taking with it two cars and as many scooters parked in the lot.

But the prosecutor also asked to acquire the correspondence between the tenants of the damaged blocks and the owner of the car park: the former would have put in writing their doubts before the work was finished, but they had received reassurances both from the designer and from the company that then carried out the work. “There was a grove there, it seemed impossible to us that something like that could be done,” some condominium residents of the evacuated residents revealed after the landslide.

While with a crane the firefighters in recent days removed the two cars dragged against the buildings together with mud, earth and debris, return times in the homes for displaced people, forced out of their apartments for safety reasons after the collapse of the wall, remain uncertain. The fear of those directly involved is that they will be long.

In the meantime, the Municipality has signed the ordinances for the eviction of the homes and has found one alternative accommodation for those who needed it (eight people of the twenty evicted), while the firefighters had the task of securing the gas leak caused by the damaged system.

The administrators of numbers 32, 34 and 26 in via Acquarone are also working hard: while waiting for the green light from the prosecutor’s office, in recent days they have contacted specialized companies for the removal of the tens of cubic meters of earth and debris dragged into the courtyards and partly into the homes located on the ground floor and first floor of the three buildings.

But it will also be necessary secure the external parts and the walls of the blocks involved in the collapse. The landslide uprooted some balconies and broke French windows. In short, there is a lot of work to do. Although most residents, despite the lack of gas for several days, preferred not to leave their homes and remain inside their homes. —