Genoa – After the great fear, now we are working on safety. THE fire fighters carried out several operations on the landslide that occurred in via Cabrinicross street of via Acquarone in Castelletto, last Thursday.

Two cars were involved in the collapse (parked in a private car park in via Cabrini) which crashed into the rear façade of the buildings in via Acquarone.

The failure had affected the base of the wall which runs next to an embankment 12 apartments they had been evacuated.

The firefighters in via Cabrini

The new interventions have regard to one methane gas leaka water leak, the safety of a reinforced concrete structure that remained in the balance and the recovery of assets of the tenants who were evacuated. Also carried out one static verification on the condominium affected by the landslide.