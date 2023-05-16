“The new monoclonal drug effectively and safely blocks the renal and extrarenal manifestations of Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). Ravulizumab, which has been approved for reimbursement, has an important mechanism of action. It inhibits the C5 component of the system of complement for much longer. Patients do not have to return to the hospital every 15 days, but every 8 weeks. This is due to the ability of the antibody not to be degraded by cellular systems, so it can be reused to inhibit the complement system again , avoiding damage to the kidneys and other organs”. This was stated by Giuseppe Castellano, director of Complex Structure, associate professor of Nephrology at the University of Milan, this morning in Milan during a meeting with the press organized by Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease.

“The data show that the antibody can regenerate and inhibit the system with prolonged safety and efficacy – remarks the specialist – The extension of the times between one treatment and another improves the quality of life because hospital dependence is important: with fewer accesses, psychologically the psychological impact on patients and family members is reduced”.

Atypical HUS – it was recalled during the event – is a rare disease that affects more than 600 patients in Italy, both adults and children. It is characterized by the chronic and uncontrolled activation of the complement system, a component of the immune system, which can cause progressive damage to vital organs, mainly the kidneys, through damage to blood vessel walls and blood clots. “The hub centers of the pathology, such as those in Milan and Bologna, are fundamental – underlines Castellano – The centers are also available 24 hours a day for teleconsultation, for the peripheral centres. It is an important thing to intervene in a timely manner, blocking the therapeutic target. Patients often arrive late in the diagnosis because not all doctors know the pathology. However, the effects can be fatal, involving the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, neurological systems and, clearly, the kidney, with the need for replacement therapy”. i.e. dialysis.

On the origin of the atypical Seu, “in some cases a genetic basis is known – continued Castellano – The centers activate a molecular diagnostic to identify the mutations. Then there is another slice of patients in which we do not know the origin, but we see a key element, the activated complement. Even if we therefore do not have the genetic diagnosis, the drug can be used in conditions relevant to a clinical level”.

At the moment the therapy is carried out in the reference centers – it was specified during the meeting – but nothing prevents them from collaborating with centers close to the patient’s site to instill the therapy in a more comfortable way. It is a drug with very few side effects, specialists assure. Due to the small number of patients, it is administered in reference centres. Currently, the company has already supplied the drug, for compassionate use, in two patients.

There are no data on the impact of the pathology on a psychological level, but the data on renal insufficiency, present in the pathology, “reveal depression disorders in 30-40% of patients – Castellano points out – For this reason we have activated assistance at the polyclinic psychological. Our future is to humanize care, to meet the needs of families”.