There will also be an avenue of Heroes in Castellania Coppi, the municipality forever linked to the Campionissimo. A tree-lined avenue that descends from the mausoleum where Fausto and Serse rest, towards the plain, towards Tortona and Novi Ligure, the roads that Coppi used to cycle along when he was an apprentice in the Merlano delicatessen in Novi. And the first tree, which will be planted at the end of June in this project that involves, in addition to the Municipalities, the province of Alessandria and the Piedmont Region, will be named after Gino Bartali: the man, the champion, the friend, who will be for always combined with that of Coppi. This is the first news announced today in Castellania Coppi during the “Welcome Castellania” appointment, scheduled for January 2 and then moved due to the pandemic: present the children of the Campionissimo, Marina and Faustino, the mayor Sergio Vallenzona, Massimo Merlano , indefatigable president of the “Terre di Fausto Coppi” tourist consortium, and many enthusiasts, including Giovanni Ferrari Cuniolo, the nephew of Giovanni “Manina” Cuniolo (great figure in cycling pioneers and first Italian champion in 1906), who is the president of the municipal council of Tortona.

PINK RACE -The second news is that in 2023 the Giro d’Italia will return to these roads to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Coppi’s fifth and last triumph at the Giro (the edition of the company on the Stelvio): it is not yet known whether with a time trial from Gavi to Castellania, the “Wine Stage” of the pink race, or with a stop in line, perhaps on a circuit along the many places that remember Fausto. Coppi won the Giro in 1940, 1947, 1949, 1952 and 1953. Plus two Tours, 1949 and 1952.