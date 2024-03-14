Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/14/2024 – 20:55

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights condemned Brazil in two episodes: the action of the São Paulo Military Police, which became known as Operation Castelinho, in 2002, and the death of Antonio Tavares Pereira, a member of the Movimento Sem Terra (MST), in Campo Largo, in Paraná, in 2000. The sentences were handed down this Thursday, the 14th.

There is no appeal against the decision. If it does not comply with it, Brazil, which is part of the American Convention on Human Rights, will be subject to punishment, which can come from both the Court itself and the Organization of American States (OAS). Compensation must be paid by the Union, a legal entity at the international level, but the actions refer to acts committed by the São Paulo and Paraná military police, respectively.

In the first episode, the São Paulo police killed 12 people who were at a toll plaza on the Senador José Ermírio de Moraes Highway, known as Castelinho, in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Of the 12 killed in the operation, eight were in a bus and the other four were in two pickup trucks.

The PM argued that there was an exchange of gunfire and that the deaths occurred in an operation against alleged members of the criminal faction Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC). According to the Court, there was “an operation planned and carried out by state agents to extrajudicially execute the aforementioned people”. According to the sentence, the vehicles were hit by 114 shots.

Still according to the decision of the Inter-American Court, US$80,000 (approximately R$400,000) must be paid to each of the 12 victims, as intangible damage, in addition to US$20,000 (approximately R$100,000 ) to 8 people who were relatives of one of the dead and were seeking redress in court.

The case was taken to the Commission by the Hélio Bicudo Foundation. After the foundation was extinguished, with the death of the jurist, the São Paulo Public Defender's Office was called.

In the second episode, the Brazilian State was condemned for the death of a member of the Landless Movement (MST) in 2000, in Campo Largo. Antonio Tavares Pereira participated in an act for agrarian reform on BR-277 that was repressed by the PM. The action also left 185 injured.

In addition to paying compensation, the Brazilian State must pay for psychological treatment for Tavares' family. According to the ruling, Brazil will have to carry out “a public act of recognition” for the violations committed and guarantee the protection of a monument built by the MST in 2001, at the protest site. The act must be carried out within one year.

The government of Paraná said, in a statement, that it would comply with “the recommendations proposed by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) regarding attendance at major events and also the protection of the Tavares Pereira monument”.

He also said that, over the last two decades, the training of police forces and currently the corporation's training curriculum have been improved.

When contacted, the São Paulo PM did not speak. The Ministry of Human Rights also did not comment.

Tarcísio minimized the complaint at the UN for police violence

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), was denounced this Friday, 8th, at the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN), due to the deaths caused by police actions in Baixada Santista during the Operation Summer, launched at the end of 2023. The action is the most violent by the São Paulo police since the Carandiru massacre (1992), with 111 deaths.

In response to the complaint, filed jointly by Conectas Human Rights and the Arns Commission, the head of Palácio dos Bandeirantes defended police activities and was ironic. “We are very calm about what is being done (in Baixada Santista). The person can go to the UN, the Justice League, whatever the hell, I don’t care,” he said.