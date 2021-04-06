The mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, confirmed yesterday that she will fulfill this month her commitment to bring to the Prosecutor’s Office the anonymous letters that she has received with details about alleged irregularities from the heads of the Construction and Contract Development (FCC) responsible for the management of the joint venture Lhicarsa, in charge of the municipal cleaning, garbage collection and waste treatment service at the El Gorguel landfill. Among them are alleged bites of between 15,000 and 20,000 euros that some bosses identified in those writings would have charged people to obtain a job, as well as the possible sneaking of new machinery for which the City of Cartagena pays, among other alleged anomalies.

The municipal government team confirmed that it will go to the Prosecutor’s Office after the celebration yesterday of a tense four-hour meeting of the Lhicarsa Board of Directors. FCC owns 90% of that company and the City Council 10%. That majority served the company to approve the settlement of the 2020 accounts, which appeared on the agenda, despite the total discrepancy of Castejón, the vice mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and the municipal technicians who advise them. The annual budget was already rejected by the government team in May of last year. It is the most expensive service contract of the City Council, with 36.6 million euros per year, paid by citizens through the garbage tax.

Hiring The anonymous denounce that to work in Lhicarsa you have to pay between 15,000 and 20,000 euros. Unused machinery In the writings there is talk of an alleged sneaking of available machinery that does not provide service. Alleged hoaxes The documents include accusations that FCC bosses steal information from the City Council.

The lack of tuning also emerged when addressing the issue of anonymous. When, in autumn of last year, the government team and municipal groups received the first, attributed to workers unhappy with the internal situation, Castejón asked FCC to initiate an investigation. In a second letter there is talk of a mandatory ‘access fee’, which must be paid by those who want to apply for a job at Lhicarsa. The documents, full of internal details, supposedly anomalous situations and names of employees, arrived when municipal technicians were monitoring compliance with the measures taken by FCC to correct the irregularities discovered by the City Council in the service. Among them, the non-payment of landfill fees for the entry of waste from FCC private contracts as if they were from Lhicarsa stood out. Also the use of vehicles, personnel and containers paid by Cartagena for those particular jobs in companies and urbanizations of the municipality.

FCC paid a fine of 450,000 euros for the former and 1.3 million for the latter. In addition, it made the commitment to separate its headquarters, its vehicles and its personnel from those of Lhicarsa to prevent it from happening again.

Possible “fraud”



To prevent the anonymous allegations of alleged “fraud” from perverting that arrangement, FCC was asked for explanations, which claimed that it knew nothing of all this and undertook to initiate an internal investigation. But in January another letter arrived, in which the company was accused of deceiving the City Council, with explanations far from reality about the lack of personnel and the bites. He also reported that new cleaning machinery was idle in their garages and ready to use.

The FCC executives who attended the City Hall yesterday did not give explanations or clarify to municipal officials the many doubts that all this has created in the government team. For this reason, Castejón and Arroyo agreed that the best thing is to prepare a file with the accusations of the anonymous and present it to the Prosecutor’s Office.

FCC will have the opportunity to collaborate, but it will be the City Council that takes the lead as interested in having everything cleared up. He will intervene as a financial partner who pays the hefty cost of the service every year and who wants to clarify if there is reprehensible behavior in all this. It also trusts that, with the means at its disposal, the Prosecutor’s Office will go as far as the municipal technicians have not been able to.

The City Council received at dawn on Holy Thursday the accounting documentation that it had to study to give the approval yesterday to the 2020 accounts. The time pressure and the doubts detected at first glance regarding the lack of personnel and machinery not only led to the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, and her team for not supporting its approval. In addition, it can lead to a new sanctioning file for breach of contract, the third in less than a year.

The accounts were approved and may be presented in the commercial register because FCC represents 90% of the property. But the City Council has confirmed, as it already advanced in May, that it will take measures if “the information from the company does not agree with the municipal data.”

In the personnel chapter, the City Council maintains that there are almost 30 employees missing for whom it pays, which reduces the operation of the cleaning brigades to meet the needs of the neighborhoods and county councils. Neighborhood complaints have been raging for months. From FCC they came to admit a loss of a dozen workers, mainly due to retirements, which municipal technicians consider to be more bulky.

In the machinery section, the reinforcement that the contract stipulates every ten years is pending and that in 2020 should have meant the incorporation of new vehicles to amortize the investment until 2030, which is when the relationship with FCC expires. However, the company has warned that the renewal that is needed will require a greater investment and, therefore, a longer repayment period. But the City Council does not want to go beyond 2030, so as not to mortgage the corporation that then negotiates a new contract for cleaning, garbage collection and landfill.