Ana Belén Castejón plans to resign next Thursday, June 10, from the position of mayor of Cartagena, which he accessed on June 21, 2017 and which he renewed on June 15, 2019. This has been confirmed to LA TRUTH by municipal sources, who recalled that according to municipal regulations, two plenary sessions must be held within a maximum period of ten days from from the day of resignation: one of knowledge of the resignation and another of investiture of the new mayor. In any case, the forecast is that the second of these sessions will take place on Saturday, June 12, when, except for a last-minute surprise, the councilor of the Popular Party Noelia Arroyo, who is now deputy mayor, will become councilor. This was agreed after the municipal elections two years ago by the former councilors of the PSOE, with Castejón at the head, and the municipal groups of PP and Citizens.

To be invested, Arroyo will need to obtain an absolute majority of the votes of the corporation, that is to say 14. The government team is currently made up of 15 councilors: the six not attached (they were expelled by the PSOE after not consulting with the bases and with the party leaderships on the pact of the legislature), seven from the PP and two of Citizens. Arroyo’s proclamation would return the Popular Party to mayor six years later. In 2015, a pact between the PSOE and MC prevented Pilar Barreiro from being a councilor, who after 20 years in the City Council resigned her act as councilor. He was replaced as councilor by José López, MC leader and who made an agreement with Castejón that she would relieve him in 2017, as it happened.

In the last weeks, Castejón has insisted that the change will take place as planned and has defended the progress achieved thanks to the agreement with PP and Cs. In the case of the PP, it has made arrangements for the general secretary of the popular, Teodoro García Egea, to be present in the Plenary. The president of the party, Pablo Casado, has also been invited.

Only in the hypothetical case that two of the government councilors did not give their support to Arroyo, would the most voted list govern, in this case the group Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), which obtained eight. Therefore, the mayor would once again be its leader, José López. The PSOE last week asked the non-attached councilors to use their minutes to make a mayor of the PP mayor and the popular people who do not accept this support, because it would breach the Anti-Transfugism Pact.