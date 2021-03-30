The first mayor aims to prevent “those who do not understand this critical situation” make the pandemic worsen again The mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

The mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, stressed this Tuesday that will act “with the full weight of the law” to prevent “those who do not know or have not understood the critical situation we are going through” from giving rise to a fourth wave of the pandemic in the municipality.

He recalled that a few days ago, the Local Police already acted against more than 150 people partying in a local and he assured that the same will be done with all those behaviors that violate health recommendations. «It is not enough to take care of ourselves if we are not capable of taking care of others and putting our most precious asset in danger; life and health in the face of the threat of a fourth wave that is yet to come, “he warned. «Now they don’t touch the big crowds. It is time to comply with the recommendations of the authorities. We will work tirelessly to make it so, “he concluded.