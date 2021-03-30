The mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, said Tuesday that she has “absolutely” no doubt about the “loyalty” of the Deputy Mayor, Manuel Padín, and the Councilor for Contracting, María Amoraga, both from Ciudadanos (Cs), to its Executive and that therefore the entire legislature will continue in it. The government team has an absolute majority in the City Council, adding six non-attached councilors (expelled from the PSOE), seven from the PP and two from Citizens. To remain without a majority, he would have to lose two councilors. According to Castejón, the replacement in the mayor’s office in June is also guaranteed, which will allow the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo (PP), to be mayor until June 2023.

“We are not at all uneasy about that at all,” said Castejón, asked if he fears that the pact will be cracked by the file of the orange formation to Padín before his criticism of the regional and national leadership of Cs after the motion of no confidence in the regional government, as well as because of Amoraga’s membership in the Citizens’ regional leadership. Ciudadanos communicated to Padín the opening of a file for underlining that he will continue to be part of the coalition with the PP and the councilors expelled from the PSOE, including Castejón, whatever his party says.

As for Amoraga, he maintains discipline and waits for possible moves from his party. Its regional coordinator and former regional councilor, Ana Martínez Vidal, has not publicly questioned the municipal agreement for now from Cartagena. “This Monday night I dispatched with Mrs. Amoraga and this Tuesday morning I have done it with Mr. Padín,” said Castejón. And he confirmed that they are “still part of a government of 15 men and women who have given their word. Here we trust each other one hundred percent and we are going to comply with the pact to maintain until the end of the legislature the institutional stability that we have achieved for the second largest municipality in the Region.

“What’s more,” he stressed, we are sure that we are an example to export to the rest of the Region and the regional territory», Asserted the councilor. And he added: “We have a project for the entire municipality.” During a press conference at the City Hall, he also warned of the risks that “having a minority government in the midst of a pandemic, which would not be understood by the regional and state authorities,” in reference without naming it to the MC Municipal Group.

This party won the municipal elections but the pact of the wayward councilors of the PSOE, PP, and Ciudadanos left it in the opposition. Arroyo’s replacement at the head of the local government is also guaranteed, according to Castejón, “because it will only mean a change in the mayor’s office. All councilors will maintain the same powers, which guarantees stability, “he said.