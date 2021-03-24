The local Government assured LA TRUTH yesterday that it will act with respect to Lhicarsa according to what is “indicated by the legal services” of the City Council, although it does not rule out “putting it in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office, if so advised. «The government team has learned of two anonymous ones supposedly from Lhicarsa workers. When the first was received, the company was informed and we were told that an internal investigation was going to be opened and if the facts described in the anonymous statement were corroborated, the appropriate measures would be taken. Those responsible for the company confirm that this investigation has been carried out, but that they have not been able to verify what was stated in the first anonymous, “said sources from the mayor’s office.

And they added that “since a second anonymous has arrived, the government team has put both documents in the hands of the legal services so that they can study how to proceed in this case, since we receive complaints without whistleblowers.”

The anonymous ones expose presumed practices on the part of heads of Construction and Contract Development (FCC) that would be damaging the provision of the cleaning and garbage service. Examples include the alleged deliberate hiring of fewer street sweepers than necessary, despite neighborhood complaints about soiling; not cover casualties for twenty days; assign maintenance personnel to private jobs, such as moving containers; use a Lhicarsa pump to refuel FCC trucks; and charge the City Council with extraordinary expenses for cleaning checkpoints on Sundays and holidays that have not been carried out.

Likewise, the anonymous ones collect supposed thefts of material in the ecoparks; use of personnel and vehicles for particular tasks of some bosses; delivery of Christmas gifts from suppliers and from the irregular sale of scrap metal and other by-products; transfer of trucks with waste without due weighing on the scale; and diversion of container spare parts to Alhama de Murcia.

Sweepers deficit



The City Council has pending to clarify the deficit of workers in Lhicarsa, which it estimates at least 40: thirty sweepers and ten employees of the garbage plant.