The mayor of Cartagena thanked the Virgen de la Caridad on Wednesday “institutional stability” and the “union” of the municipality “when everything around us seemed to fall apart.” Ana Belén Castejón prostrated herself before the image of the city’s patron saint to comply with the tricentennial tradition of delivering the Ounce of Gold, which symbolizes the municipal aid for the support of the sick poor of the Holy and Royal Hospital of Charity. The City Council contributes 35,000 euros this year.

With the president of the Community present in the Basilica de la Caridad, Castejón alluded with those words to the convulsive political scene that the Region is experiencing since last October 10 the PSOE and Cs presented motions of censure to Fernando López Miras (who did not prosper ) and the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta (to be voted on tomorrow). However, most of his words before the altar of the Virgin were dedicated to remembering in what situation the coronavirus pandemic leaves thousands of Cartagena and asking for them and their families. Castejón also reminded public officials and citizen service workers that they have made the serious health, social and economic situation more bearable. According to the mayor, the positive lesson of what is happening is «That we have grown as a society».

The delivery of the Onza de Oro took place in the basilica of the Virgen de la Caridad in an act separate for the first time and exceptionally from the liturgical acts of Friday of Sorrows in honor of the Patron. The Governing Board of Santo y Real Hospital de Caridad, whose older brother is José Vera, decided this way to avoid large crowds of the faithful the day after tomorrow in the temple. In addition to Castejón and López Miras, the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, the deputy mayor, Manuel Padín, and the MC and Vox spokespersons, José López and Pilar García, respectively, were present. The rector of the basilica, Francisco Montesinos Pérez-Chirinos, officiated, and the tradition was witnessed by a score of devotees of the Virgin who happened to be in the temple.