For more than four hours, technicians and officials from the Ministry of Culture inspected the Molinete Archaeological Park in detail yesterday to check if the Cartagena City Council and the Autonomous Community failed to comply with the laws for the protection of archaeological assets and if they consented to its looting with the construction of a park ten years ago. They also analyzed whether the planned construction of houses in four municipal plots of the Morería Baja would damage Roman remains and a Carthaginian palace.

The mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, the director of the archaeological excavations of Molinete, professor José Miguel Noguera, the general director of the Department of Archaeological Heritage, Damián Pérez, and municipal archaeologists made a special effort to show that the area they plan to develop, between Puerta de Murcia and San Fernando streets, it is outside the archaeological area and almost 40 meters from the hypothetical Asdrúbal Palace claimed by the director of the National Museum of Underwater Archeology (Arqua), Iván Negueruela. Also that the remains that are in the subsoil will be preserved in their entirety and can be visited, through a system of interconnected basements in future residential buildings.

“From the Cartagena City Council we are committed to heritage and we have demonstrated it, not only in this legislature but also in those that preceded us,” explained the councilor, after the visit, which included the Roman Forum, the City Council and the Arqua.

The State acts after Negueruela’s complaint about an alleged looting and possible damage to a Carthaginian palace



The central government acts after a complaint filed by Iván Negueruela, who assures that the Cerro del Molinete preserves vestiges of a construction erected in the third century BC by the Carthaginian general Asdrúbal.

A commission of experts, headed by the deputy director general of Management and Coordination of Cultural Assets of the Ministry of Culture, Pilar Barrero, toured the site using as a guide the documentation received weeks ago by the Ministry of Culture of the Autonomous Community and the City Council, after the opening of the information file. She was accompanied by the deputy deputy director, María Agundez, and the advisor to the Secretary of State for Culture Isaac de Sastre.

The ministerial technical supervision will be materialized in a technical report or inspection record that will reflect whether or not there was damage to the Molinete deposit a decade ago with the construction of the park and if the possible construction in the Morería Baja axis could affect to the supposed palace.

In the first case, if damage is found, the City Council and the Community would be accused of plundering the patrimony, although in the second case nothing would happen, because, for now, nothing has been done on the sites.

Roman road



The four plots of the Morería that the City Council has for sale through the Old Town Municipal Society will be excavated again – they were already in 2005 – to clear up any doubts about their protection and adopt the appropriate measures. In them there is a section of Roman road and other remains of constructions, which will be preserved

Regarding the controversy surrounding the Palace of Asdrúbal, the City Council insists that municipal archaeologists, the Community and the University of Murcia (UMU) have ruled out the existence of the remains claimed by Negueruela.

The team of the archaeologist from the University of Murcia (UMU) and former general director of the José Miguel Noguera Community maintains that the surveys carried out in the area since 2003 have brought to light remains of the Astarte sanctuary and sections of walls from the times Punic and Roman, but not from a monumental palace.

Municipal sources trust that the complaint will end in nothing and that it will finally be filed after the visit.

For his part, the secretary general of the PSOE of Cartagena, Manuel Torres, assured the senior culture technicians, with whom he also met yesterday, that “it is essential to stop the sale of the plots, to carry out a complete excavation.” The objective, he said, is “to avoid a situation that we consider intolerable for the archaeological heritage of Cartagena.”