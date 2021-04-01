“We do not take ourselves for granted by the recommendations of Citizens at all. On the contrary, I advise you to look at yourself in the mirror of stability and loyalty that exists in this City Council, ”the mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, stressed yesterday. This is how he responded to the warning that he will be left without the support of the orange formation if it expels Padín and he remains in the executive. A week ago, his party opened a file that could end with his departure, if his allegations in favor of the freedom to disagree with the official line and to maintain the joint government agreement in the municipality are not accepted until 2023.

The first mayor sees no reason to do without any member of the coalition. “We represent the only government pact in the entire Region in which there has been no internal crisis, we have an approved budget for this year and with it we can deal with the pandemic in the best possible way,” he said.

Castejón’s confidence in his entire government extends to the other mayor of Ciudadanos, María Amoraga, who would have to decide whether to leave the executive in case Padín is expelled. At the moment, he remains under the orders of the regional coordinator, Ana Martínez Vidal, of whose executive he is a part. In any case, Castejón now has the support of 15 of the 27 councilors. Whether he dispenses with Padín and Amoraga continues, or if he stays with the deputy mayor and the mayor leaves, he will maintain the absolute majority of 14 necessary to govern.

For this reason, both the mayor and the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, say they are calm about the continuity of the government. “Arroyo will have enough votes to be mayor in June of this year. Another guarantee is that there will only be one change in the mayor’s office, without any change in the distribution of powers. “, Said the first mayor. “I subscribe to everything that Castejón has said,” concluded his partner in government.

Doubts about Fuente Álamo



The attitude of the Autonomous Committee of Citizens in the case of Cartagena takes place at the same time that in Fuente Álamo two councilors coexist in the government, one of whom is still in the party and the other is not.

Lorenzo Pérez, mayor of Sports, has been terminated and continues in the government, where José Antonio Oliver, councilor for the Treasury and regional coordinator of the orange formation also continues. In this case, there is no record that the regional leadership has made the request to Oliver that has already been announced to be made to Amoraga, if Padín is expelled.