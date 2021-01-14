The municipal sports facilities will close their doors and the libraries will have their rooms closed and will only be available for the loan of books, in compliance with the restrictions agreed on Thursday by the City Council to contain the Covid-19, after a meeting of the local government. Attention to the public for administrative procedures will continue to be active for tax management, treasury, statistics (registration) and social services. Everything will be managed by appointment, as in the Municipal Administrative Processing Offices. Municipal nursery schools will continue to operate, as will colleges and institutes.

After reporting these limitations, the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, underlined, in a public appearance, that she believes stricter measures are necessary than those announced this Tuesday by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras. “I do believe that a total confinement of between 15 days and a month is necessary, at the same time that the rate of vaccination is increased,” he said. However, he guaranteed his “respect and loyalty” to the established strategy “which is not the result of political decisions, but endorsed by the terrible numbers and in accordance with the recommendations of the experts.”

While deciding whether there are new restrictions, Castejón announced that “most museums will close to the public until February” and that the entire cultural agenda and training courses organized by the City Council will be suspended, if they cannot take place electronically. The centers for the elderly will continue to be closed, as will the centers for women’s, youth and cultural groups.

Playgrounds closed



“After much thought we have decided to close the playgrounds, to achieve, as with the rest of the measures, to reduce social coexistence in public places,” explained the first mayor.

The municipal markets will remain active, said Castejón, “with the corresponding capacity restrictions” and whenever possible to respect them. Regarding the closure of sports facilities, he clarified that only the activities that belong to competitions of the Higher Sports Council will be maintained.

“In stores, according to Public Health, there is no data that tells us that there are many cases of contagion. Among other things, there is already a reduction of capacity to 50%, “said the first mayor. That is why, in his opinion, in shopping centers “enough for now” with the closure of hospitality establishments. “If in two days the figures change, we will all use the gorilla and think about making changes,” he explained.

Ana Belén Castejón asked the citizens to have “a civic behavior” and “act with responsibility and exemplary” in the movements that they have to do due to force majeure on the public highway. “If food or products are to be collected from a hospitality establishment, as authorized, it should always be done with a mask and if you can be four meters behind whoever precedes you, better than if you are two,” he said.

“Bear in mind that we cannot put a police officer behind every person,” he added. However, he assured that police controls on traffic and passers-by are working. “I myself met one on the night of this Tuesday, when I was leaving the telematic meeting chaired by the head of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, on the subject of Covid.”

The councilor assured that the City Council will lead by example. All those employees who can telework will not go to municipal offices. And all the councilors have suspended their event agendas. This will not reduce our effectiveness. In the past year, with similar measures we have been able, among other things, to approve a municipal budget, “he added.