Yes Cartagena, the political party of the deputy mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, considers that the Ministry of Culture should call a public contest for the presentation of proposals before giving up the use of any space in the Casa del Niño. In advance of this, it even defends the need to carry out a consultation with the educational community of the San Isidoro y Santa Florentina public school, which occupies part of this complex of buildings, to find out in detail if they need new rooms, including in the area that belongs to the area of ​​Culture (the other is from the Ministry of Education).

Castejón’s training avoided expressly criticizing the director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and Arts (ICA), Manuel Cebrián, for having processed the proposal to transfer an area of ​​the Casa del Niño, for 25 years, to the foundation for which he worked. . However, the party of the six non-attached councilors, who govern the City Council with PP and Cs, came to reject that claim. And not just alluding to the legal aspects (the Ministry will review the validity of the administrative procedure) and ethics, but rather because there was no call.

The foundation linked to Cebrián, called the Free Intelligence Institute, plans to invest 350,000 euros in renovating an area and providing activities for children.

«The Casa del Niño is a building that has been deteriorated for too long and that the regional government has not been able to rehabilitate in its entirety. The first thing to do is call the educational community and see if the needs are covered. If they are, you can look at other options,” said the councilor and spokesperson for Sí Cartagena, Alejandra Gutiérrez.

In his opinion, “creating a museum about the sea is an alternative, but there may be other interested institutions, as ISEN has already stated. [centro universitario adscrito a la Universidad de Murcia]». “It must be put out to public tender, thus allowing equal opportunities and making it possible for the chosen option to be the most appropriate for the interests of all Cartagena,” he said.

He also asked that the rehabilitation be paid by the concessionaire and reserve a site for the municipality. In addition, “we are against symbolic building concessions”, such as this Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), “in which the investment is not very high and the duration of the concession is,” he concluded.

The PSOE demands cessation



Meanwhile, the PSOE demanded that the regional president, Fernando López Miras, “purify responsibilities” and dismiss Cebrián and the councilor Marcos Ortuño. To the first, for not abstaining despite professional and family ties; and the second, for first defending his subordinate and “now questioning the legality” of the file. In Culture they declined to respond.