“The management of new therapies in the context of clinical trials requires an articulated structure on the part of not only the medical-nursing staff, but also of ad hoc figures such as data managers or research nurses who are still largely not contemplated in the personnel of the centres, if not for initiatives of the centers themselves such as scholarships and research grants”. Thus Giancarlo Castaman, director of the Center for haemorrhagic diseases, Careggi University Hospital of Florence on the sidelines of the conference “Research progress and shortcomings of assistance to Mec”, promoted today in Rome by the Federation of Hemophiliac Associations (Fedemo), on the occasion of the XIX World Hemophilia Day.

“The commitment is remarkable – assures the hematologist – as it becomes when these therapies are approved by the regulatory authorities. Gene therapy itself, for example, requires a series of administrative-management tasks that require time and perseverance and adequate personnel in terms of adequate numbers and qualifications”.