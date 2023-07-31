With the Castagna Tender2 you can cart through the summer.

You wouldn’t tell if you looked out the window, but we’re in the middle of summer. And with a summer comes a nice summer car. Just a nice funmobile. It doesn’t have to be extremely fast or fancy or expensive, as long as it’s fun and has a bit of style.

The Castagna 500e fits that description perfectly. Castagna Milano is a coachbuilder in the classic sense of the word. No fashion house that makes a new model with strips of chrome and strips of leather. No, they are still really (considerably) editing the bodywork here.

Ultimate beach transportation

They call it the Castagna Tender2 and of course the basis of that car is the Fiat 500. Castagna unveiled the car at – how could it be otherwise – Lake Como in Italy.

It’s not just any convertible convertible, they’ve really put a lot of effort into making this the ultimate beach transport. Only the roof of the Fiat is gone, the tailgate is also missing and there are no side doors anymore.

If you think: “hey, I already know this?”, then you are not completely wrong. They’ve built something similar before. That was in 2008, still based on the previous generation (the ‘312’) of the Fiat 500. Both cars naturally take their inspiration from the Fiat 500 Jolly from the 1960s.

Powertrain Castagna Tender 2

It’s not just what they remove that makes the Castagna Tender2 so special, but also the decoration. The car is finished with a load of wood that a Rolls-Royce or a Bentley can still suck on. It seems to come straight from Riva speedboat.

The seats come from a BMW and reupholstered by the Italians. Beautiful fabric upholstery and eco-friendly leather have been chosen. Not leather, but a material that resembles it.

Technically it is a Fiat 500e, so with a 116 hp electric motor that gets its energy from a battery pack of 42 kWh. This allows the car to reach about 320 km. It is not known whether there are any production plans. But if you have a lot of money with the Italian coachbuilder will probably want to put a saw in a Fiat.

