From a very early age, Luis Miguel Gomez Castaño He ventured into music playing instruments such as the piano, electric bass, symphonic percussion and cello, revealing a talent that undoubtedly ran through his veins. He is now best known in the art world as Breed can boast of being the mastermind behind great musical successes and interpreted by artists of international stature.

Passion for creation

In a telephone interview for DEBATE, the musician, arranger and composer announces that he is working for the new hits of 2023, one of them the release of Becky G with the Mexican regional. “I’m super focused on a couple of songs that I’m doing with Ryan Castro. I worked with Becky G Now with the launch of his songs in the Mexican region,” Casta mentions.

Casta a very complete artist / courtesy

Without imagining that over time, through a pen and paper, his lyrics and compositions would reach artists like Karol G, Carín León, Ricky Martin, Ozuna, Manuel Turizo, among others, the producer stands out today his pride in being responsible for hits such as La bachata, by Manuel Turizo or Otra noche en LA, by Ricky Martin. “Each song comes to the artist at an appropriate time, as fortunately we had that connection with Manuel Turizo and when he heard The bachata He always loved it and told me: ‘you have to take it out, I want that song’”.

With creativity and intelligence, Casta continues to look for spaces where he can take his talent, always trying to highlight the music made in Colombia. “The work that is done behind each song is impressive and that it achieves success is a satisfaction that cannot be described,” she points out.