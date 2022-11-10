In her shocking book What the Fak actress Maryam Hassouni tells about all the misery she had to endure in the Dutch film and television world. Assault and other sexually transgressive behavior are not even the most serious cases she experiences. The biggest case in the book is about bullying. It is Hassouni’s powerlessness and loneliness that impresses most.

In the book, the actress also describes her struggle to avoid, or at least regulate, nude and sex scenes. An older, male director thinks this is such a whining that he simply replaces her. The American Documentary Body Parts (NPO2) is about female nudity and sex in Hollywood. A slightly different story: Americans have an ambivalent attitude towards nudity, while Dutch filmmakers like to show their ‘freedom’ by putting a lot of nudity in their work.

But the actresses director Kristy Guevara-Flanagan interviews essentially tell the same story as Hassouni: women have to continue to figure in clichéd male fantasies, in which attractive women are viewed by men, and in which they willingly submit to heavy-handed machos. They serve as servile showpieces, as damsels in distress, they are raped – the same again and again tropes. Dangerous, says Body Parts, because many people are introduced to sex for the first time in the cinema. “What we see in movies, we take to the bedroom.”

The structure of Body Parts is wide. So the discrimination against fat women, black women, and women with disabilities are also discussed, as well as the use of body doubles and computer animation to make the bodies shown conform to a limited male beauty ideal.

Anyone who protests is a prude. Actresses are so afraid that they will disappoint the directors and then be unable to get a job because they ‘make it difficult’ that they take a lot of what they don’t think is okay.

Hassouni’s book ends badly: the bully gets away with it, she herself stops acting. All she can do is write this furious indictment. The film would like to end on a positive note, so the interviewees point to the arrival of the intimacy coach, who monitors whether actresses are doing anything against their will. The interviewees go on to say that, especially in series, female screenwriters and directors are advancing, giving women richer roles than those of eye candy.

Hands full of care

Something completely different: caregiving. The six-part documentary series Channel Social (Tuesday, NPO2) follows various carers around Deventer who have their hands full with a multiple handicapped child, a psychotic brother, or a demented wife.

In the first scene, Mariska finishes her night shift in the nursing home, to take care of her four children at home in the morning, and her husband John, who has had a stroke. “For Mariska, work often feels like free time,” says the voiceover. “The real work begins at home.” When the kids are at school, she tries to sleep on the couch. But John keeps her awake by doing odd jobs. So why is she lying on the couch? Presumably because she wants to keep an eye on John. He could have a seizure at any moment. But then, when should she sleep?

The documentary contains many heartwarming images, full of love and care. It’s amazing what those people do. But that should not hide the fact that these are symptoms of a fragile system that, according to Channel Social heading for a ‘care stroke’. Healthcare is understaffed, costs more and more money, and that is not going to change. And who will take care of the informal carers who will soon fall over themselves?