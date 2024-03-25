The series 'The 3 Body Problem' has arrived on Netflix on March 21, 2024, which generated great expectations among science fiction fans. Under the direction of Alexander Woo, and with a script by David Benioff and DB Weiss, this production promises to be one of the most ambitious of the genre. Based on the novels of Chinese author Liu Cixin, the series invites us to reflect on the destiny of humanity, exploring themes that transcend time and borders.

Before delving into the plot, it is essential to know the talented cast that brings the characters of this story to life. Among them, Benedict Wong as Da Shi, Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie, Zine Tseng as young Ye Wenjie, Sir Jonathon Pryce as Mike Evans and many more stand out. Each actor brings their own experience and depth to the characters, promising a memorable performance in this intriguing sci-fi plot.

Who are the actors and characters in the series 'The 3 Body Problem'?

Benedict Wong as Da Shi

Benedict Wong plays Da Shi, a police officer tasked with investigating a series of mysterious deaths of world-renowned scientists. Known for his role as Wong in 'Doctor Strange' and his participation in 'Marco Polo' and 'The Martian', Wong brings his talent and experience to this crucial character in the series.

Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie

Rosalind Chao plays Ye Wenjie, one of the central characters of the series, whose actions are catalysts for the events that unfold throughout the plot. Chao, with a career that includes appearances on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' and 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,' embodies this complex character masterfully.

Zine Tseng as young Ye Wenjie

Zine Tseng is in charge of playing the young Ye Wenjie, showing a stage of her life marked by the Chinese Cultural Revolution. Although Tseng is relatively new to the scene, her performance promises to be memorable, adding to the talented cast of this series.

Sir Jonathon Pryce as Mike Evans

Sir Jonathon Pryce takes on the role of Mike Evans, a character with great economic weight in the plot and who plays an important role in the Trisolaria crisis. Pryce, remembered for his performance as High Sparrow in 'Game of Thrones' and for his work in 'The Crown' and 'Taboo', brings his experience and presence to this intriguing role.

What other actors and characters appear in the new Netflix gem?

Ben Schnetzer as Mike Evans (young)

Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

Jovan Adepo as Saúl Durand

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar

John Bradley as John Rooney

Alex Sharp as Will Downing

Marlo Kelly as Tatiana

Sea Shimooka as Sophon

Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma

Eve Ridley as a follower.

What is the Netflix series 'The 3 Body Problem' about?

'The 3-Body Problem' addresses humanity's first contact with an extraterrestrial intelligence, which sets off a series of events including government conspiracies, hidden world wars, and technological mysteries. The series promises to take viewers on an exciting and thoughtful journey about the future of humanity and its place in the universe.

