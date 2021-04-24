The viral challenge of “I dont know”Arrives at the JB en ATV program, by Jorge Benavides, with a special visit from ‘Dancing engineer‘. In the edition of this Saturday, April 24, a fun sequence will be presented in which the cast of actors will imitate the popular TikTok character.

ATV Noticias was behind the scenes of the recordings of the sketch that promises to compete with ‘La Uchulú’ and Reventonazo de la Chola at the same time.

The comedians Carlos Vílchez, Walter ‘Cachito’ Ramírez, Danny Rosales, Martín Farfán, Joao Castillo and the actress Dayanita they were chosen to become the ‘Dancing Engineer’.

They all wore a look similar to the character and danced to the rhythm of “I don’t know”, a song that Explosión de Iquitos premiered and which has become viral on social networks.

Jainer Pinedo, who plays the ‘dancing engineer’ He was excited when he met Jorge Benavides for the first time. He thanked him for considering it in one of the sequences.

“From a very young age, when he was with Uncle Ferrando, I was connected watching him participate. It is quite a thrill to be with him, a nationally recognized artist. Thanks to the JB program, from the heart ”, expressed the young dancer.

For his part, Jorge Benavides replied: “For me it is very exciting to hear that he has followed me since I was a child and that we can do something together, because now he is famous. Your work is very nice “

