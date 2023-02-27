Marco Zunino and Karina Calmet were invited to the Jorge Benavides program to be the jury of a fun sketch; however, the actors did not imagine the jokes that the cast would make them.

on tiktok, Marco Zunino and Karina Calmet shook social networks by starring in an alternate ending to the tragic scene of the death of Isabella Maldini in the eighth season of “Al fondo hay sitio”. His fans believe that this video would be a sign of his return to the new season of the soap opera. After causing a furor on social networks, the remembered duo was invited to the set of “JB en ATV” this past February 25, without waiting for what the cast of the program would ask of them.

Karina Calmet and Marco Zunino on the set of Jorge Benavides

Jorge Benavides mentioned that in the next episode they had to recreate a scene from the series “Rubí” and, for that, they needed great actors with international experience as a jury. Quickly, he introduced the guests to applause from the set. “We haven’t seen each other since the last scene we recorded in “AFHS” (…) Of course, we were the ‘Cositos’”, mentioned the interpreter of Leonardo Rizo-Patrón. Seconds later, the “JB on ATV” comedians asked them to kiss each other; however, Zunino only managed to smile and say the following: “After, after.” Meanwhile, Karina responded with her famous “oh my”.

This was the scene of Marco Zunino and Karina Calmet

Marco Zunino and Karina Calmet met again after more than five years. As you remember, in 2016, the actors closed their stage in “Al fondo hay sitio” with the tragic scene of the death of Isabella Maldini at the hands of the mother of the “Shark Look”. Now, both decided to meet again and give the popular “Oh my” a second chance.

“How strange, I feel as if I have revived, little thing?” Isabella comments on TikTok. Quickly, Leonardo Appears and answers: “Little thing, you have no blood, you are alive (…) This is not a dream, is it?” “Let’s make it come true,” added the actress. Now fans are holding out hope that they will join the tenth season of the series.

Karina Calmet revives Isabella Maldini and goes shopping at the mercano.

Isabella Maldini is a beloved character from “Al fondo hay sitio”, and Karina Calmet he knows. The popular actress did not hesitate to revive Francesca’s daughter and interpret a scene that went viral on Tiktok.

“Mr. William, how much does this hot pepper cost?” Karina Calmet asked, playing her character. “100 soles,” replied the greengrocer. “Oh, how cheap, give me 47!”, is heard in the clip that already has more than a million views.