This May 28, Fabianne Hayashida and Alejandra Baigorria revealed to their followers about the reunion with the entire cast of the extinct reality show “Combat”, with which they managed to make a name for themselves in the local show business. Through their social networks they shared their feelings, since 12 years have passed since the program that was the direct competition of “This is war”. “We all meet again: production, combatants, the ‘Boss’, the ‘Queen Mother’,” commented the popular “Chinita” in a TikTok.

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Irivarren rules out that romances in reality shows are armed: “Sometimes the production helped”

What did Fabianne Hayashida say about the “Combate” reunion?

The youtuber Fabianne Hayashida made a TikTok in which she announced her feelings about this event with her followers while she was putting on makeup. “I feel like I’m literally going back to school after 12 years, even if it doesn’t seem like it (smiles) (…) In my case, age hasn’t passed, I look the same and that’s what’s cool,” she said at the beginning.

Later, he recalled some passages from the recording days. “The ‘Combate’ that I miss is the one in Breña when we were literally only five per team and we were a family. I remember, as if it were yesterday, when we finished the program and we all had dinner together because there was a menu where we didn’t know what it was protein and they gave us rice, potatoes, beans and a little piece of chicken, but we still ate on the spot. How can I forget those times!” added Fabianne.

“There are no words that describe how grateful I can be with “Combate”, for all the opportunities they gave me and the beautiful experiences that I will always keep in my heart. Thank you ‘Combate’ because even if it no longer exists on a TV screen, it will always exist in our hearts ”, he concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: “I am not closed to the possibility of being a father”: Israel Dreyfus confesses about paternity

Who attended the event?

Alejandra Baigorria was also present at the reunion of the extinct ATV reality show and recorded the details of the presentation in which figures such as Israel Dreyfus, Fabianne Hayashida, Mario Irivarren, Georgette Cárdenas, Paloma Fiuza, Michelle Soifer, Karen Dejo and the actor participated. Stefano Toso.

“I get goosebumps,” said Alejandra Baigorria. Photo: Instagram

Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida were the hosts of the event. Photo: Instagram

Israel Dreyfus and Steffano Tosso also attended the reunion. Photo: Instagram

The former reality boys wore the characteristic polo shirts with the logo and in shades of green or red. In the images, you can see a large number of people and also the production team of that time. In addition, they danced well-remembered songs such as “Combate es bacán”, “Limpiaparabrisas” or “El teke teke”.

What songs did the ‘ex-combatants’ dance?

Alejandra Baigorria, Michelle Soifer, Paloma Fiuza and other ‘ex-combatants’ danced to the rhythm of songs such as “Combate es bacán”, “El teke teke”, which were a boom in 2013 and 2014. In the images shared by the portal digital Instarándula, you can see the choreography and the public following the steps.

#Cast #Combate #surprises #meet #years #goosebumps