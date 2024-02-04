Netflix has launched a docuseries that captures the essence and legacy of one of the most iconic conquerors in history, Alexander the Great. Graduated 'Alexander the Great: the creation of a god' or 'Alexander: the making of a god' in English, the production promises a deep dive into the life and expeditions of the legendary Macedonian ruler. Directed by Hugh Ballantyne and Stuart Elliott, the series combines a stunning visual narrative, with recreations based on archaeological discoveries and interviews with experts in the field.

The series, which premiered on January 31, 2024, features a stellar cast led by Buck Braithwaitewho takes on the role of Alexander the Great and projects the complexity and ambition of the historical figure. Mido Hamada shines as King Darius, presenting the Macedonian conqueror's formidable adversary. With them, Will Stevens plays Hephaestion and highlights the importance of friendship in Alexander's life. Agni Scott she brings Stateira to life and adds a more personal dimension to the story with her performance.

YOU CAN SEE: Zack Snyder tried to finalize the third installment of 300 with Alexander the Great

Official trailer for the Netflix series, 'Alexander the Great: The Creation of a God'

Who are the actors and characters in the Netflix series 'Alexander the Great: The Creation of a God'?

Buck Braithwaite as Alexander

Buck Braithwaite plays the protagonist Alexander the Great, who shows his rise from youth to becoming a ruler who changed the course of history. The actor appeared in the film 'Fair Play' and in the series 'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' and 'Masters of the Air'.

Alexander the Great is played by British actor Buck Braithwaite. Photo: Netflix.

Mido Hamada is King Darius

The actor Mido Hamada gives life to King Darius, who represents the powerful enemy of Alexander, king of the vast Persian Empire. We saw the Egyptian-German interpreter in series such as '24', 'Terra Nova', 'Homeland' and 'Emerald City'.

Alexander the Great's main enemy is King Darius. Photo: Netflix.

Will Stevens as Hephaestion

Will Stevens She plays Hephaestion, Alexander's closest companion, confidant and supposed lover, underscoring her crucial role in his conquests. We saw him in series like 'Rhapsody', 'Trolley', 'Mute Witness' and 'Games Night'.

Will Stevens' performance as Hephaestion has generated some controversy due to the risqué scenes with the character of Alexander the Great. Photo: Netflix.

Agni Scott as Stateira

The actress Agni Sott plays Stateira, the Persian princess who offers insight into the emotional complexities in Alexander's life. She was in series like 'Silent Bay', 'Persuasion', 'Ocean Deep' and 'Midsomer Murders'.

Actress Agni Scott playing Stateira. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: My Netflix: how does the new section of the streaming platform work?

What is the series 'Alexander the Great: The Creation of a God' about?

This docuseries not only focuses on the battles and military strategies that led Alexander the Great to create an unprecedented empire, but also explores the personal relationships, diplomacy, and cultural influences of his era. Through meticulous research and cinematic visualization, 'Alexander the Great: The Making of a God' seeks to offer a holistic perspective of his life, from his beginnings in Macedonia to his lasting impact on world history.

With a focus on historical accuracy and entertainment, the series stands as a valuable resource for understanding not only the magnitude of Alexander's conquests, but also the man behind the myth. Netflix, once again, gives its users a window to the past, combining education and entertainment from the talented cast that brings these iconic characters to life.

#Cast #39Alexander #Great #Creation #God39 #Netflix #series