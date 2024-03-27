In the kitchen, things sometimes get religious. Some chefs believe that there is only one true pan: the cast iron. This commitment is often paired with a penchant for the eternal. Then not only the properties of the material are praised to heaven, but also its endless capacity for suffering, that you only need one in life because it will do its job forever in the kitchen. Aluminum, steel or copper as materials are not popular among fans of cast iron pans.

Until now, we have had very mundane reasons for not working with such specimens in our kitchen. Cast iron pans are quite heavy. You also have to burn them in before you can start so that a non-stick layer is created. To create this patina, you need several cycles in the oven or on the stove, just rubbing the pan with oil and then heating it. The layer becomes darker and denser over time. Patina doesn't like acid because it attacks it, so the tomato sauce simmers better in another material.