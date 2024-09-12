Ciudad Juarez.– The Center for Technological Assistance and Services (CAST) of the National College of Professional Technical Education (Conalep) in the state of Chihuahua celebrates its 30th anniversary with a series of activities that highlight its commitment to technical training in the industrial field of Ciudad Juárez.

Although the official anniversary is commemorated on October 7, CAST has brought forward some events to highlight its three decades of service and professional training, reported Joeselín Hernández Cordero, director of the Assistance Center in Juárez.

Formally founded on October 7, 1994, CAST has been a pillar in technical training, offering a wide range of diplomas and specialized courses, the director added.

Its programs include a diploma in Machines and Tools, Electromechanics, Welding, and Basic Computing. The center offers training in Industrial Refrigeration, Industrial Automation Systems (PLC), and the Fifth Wheel course, all endorsed by the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation of the Federation.

This latest training is aimed at transporters with more than thirty members who collect training for cargo truck drivers.

Seventh Job Fair

The anniversary celebration began with the Seventh Job Fair, held on September 7. More than 30 companies from various sectors, including industrial, services and the private sector, participated in this event, which took place at the Los Aztecas Industrial Park.

Upcoming events

The third edition of the event Children in Technology and Recycling Culture will be held on September 19.

This program is designed to provide students from vulnerable sectors with access to technological services through games and dynamics appropriate for their age, in addition to promoting environmental awareness and care for the ecosystem.

On September 21, CAST will organize the ceremony to award the EC0435 and EC0886 Certifications in the area of ​​child care and attention. These certifications, the result of a collaboration between Conalep Chihuahua and the Chihuahua Institute for Comprehensive Child Development, will benefit 80 workers from 22 local daycare centers, the organization reported.

The celebration will continue on September 28 with the traditional Services Fair, in which various services will be offered to students and residents of areas near the CAST Conalep facilities, in collaboration with citizen service departments of the state and municipal governments.

The month of October will begin with the 3rd Forum on Innovation and Synergy in Human Resources 2024, organized jointly with Customs Trade Training.

