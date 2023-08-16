The cast of the movie Back to the Future recently got back together for a small reunion. On X, formerly known as Twitter, actor Christopher Lloyd shares a photo of the four protagonists of the trilogy.

The photo features Thomas F. Wilson (who played Biff Tannen), Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Lea Thompson (Marty’s mother Lorraine), and Lloyd himself, who played Doctor Emmett “Doc” Brown. All the actors were in each of the three Back to the Futurefilms between 1985 and 1990.

With his post, Lloyd asks his followers for a minimum of 88,000 likes. This is a reference to the speed of 88 miles per hour (141 kilometers per hour) that the time-traveling DeLorean car in the first film had to reach in order to travel back to the present. That number is more than reached within half a day, after which Lloyd throws out another film reference. Great Scott!! It worked.”

In New York recently went Back to the Future: The Musical in premiere. That event also featured several members of the original cast, including Lloyd and Fox.