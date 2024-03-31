Cast Away: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, Sunday 31 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Cast Away, a 2000 American film directed by Robert Zemeckis, will be broadcast. It is the second collaboration between the director and actor Tom Hanks after Forrest Gump (1994).

Plot

Chuck Noland is an operations executive at FedEx. The man lives in Memphis with his girlfriend Kelly. One day a work emergency leads him to go to Malaysia, in the middle of the Christmas period. During the trip, the FedEx plane he is traveling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean, but Chuck manages to save himself by landing on a desert island, where he manages to survive by drinking coconut water, eating crabs and learning to make fire with means of fortune. Among the debris of the fallen plane brought by the sea to the island there is a balloon on which, using the bloody imprint of his hand, he draws a face and which he calls by the imprinted name of the brand, “Wilson”, making him the companion to talk to and confide in so as not to go crazy. In a short time the loneliness becomes terrible to bear; time passes inexorably and no one seems to be looking for him, so much so that Chuck even thinks about suicide. Four years later, the sea brings fiberglass debris onto the beach: two corner walls that belonged to a former chemical bathroom. Noticing its resistance to the wind, Chuck has the idea of ​​using it on a raft as a sail to deploy to overcome the strong sea undertow, due to the coral reef that surrounds the island, and then head out to the open sea in search of rescue. After the first failed attempt, the second is successful. However, he will have to drift on the precarious raft for many days, without food or water. Furthermore, after a storm, “his friend Wilson” falls from the raft into the open sea, which Chuck desperately and unsuccessfully tries to save, risking drowning. Now at the end of his strength, a container ship crosses the raft and finally picks him up, bringing him home.

Cast Away: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Cast Away, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Tom HanksChuck Noland

Helen Hunt: Kelly Frears

Nick Searcy: Stan

Leonid Citer: Fyodor

David Allen Brooks: Dick Peterson

Semion Suradikov: Nicolai

Peter Von Berg: Yuri

Dmitri S. Boudrine: Lev

Chris Noth: Jerry Lovett

Lari White: Bettina Peterson

Paul Sanchez: Ramón

Jay Acovone: Peter the Pilot

Nan Martin: Kelly's mother

