Cristina Cassone, lawyer and president of the Federation of Haemophilic Associations (FedEmo), took part in the webinar held on the occasion of the fourth edition of the awareness campaign ‘Let’s redesign haemophilia’ promoted by Roche Italia, with the patronage of FedEmo and the Paracelso Foundation Onlus, and expressed his positions regarding access to treatment in Italy: “If it is true that drug therapy has made great strides, allowing haemophilia patients to lead a practically normal life – he stressed – it is also true that, in order to be able to say that we are doing everything possible to combat this disease, there should be a greater commitment to guaranteeing equal access to treatment for all patients “.

“The fact that haemophilia is a rare disease that cannot be seen from the outside – he specified – does not mean that it can be neglected or marginalized: all patients must have the possibility of accessing specialized centers, which must be distributed in the best possible way. on the territory”.