Great boxer, icon of a generation in search of social justice, and legend. There are many controversial titles and stories to define the character who was Muhammad Ali. Nevertheless, no story reaches his heels like the night he began to write his story. One where, in the Miami Convention Hall, defeated Sonny Liston and was crowned world champion. 57 years have passed since that feat and the anecdotes continue to float like Ali did in the ring.

The fight between the young Cassius Clay and Sonny Liston on February 25, 1964 was listed as “the fight of the year”. On the one hand, Clay appeared in the ring with 19 consecutive victories since he entered the professionalism in 1960 (two of them against Argentine Alex Mittef and Alejandro Lavorante); on the other, Liston was considered the most fearsome boxer of the moment, as he was champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the New York Athletic Commission (NYSAC) and the newly founded World Boxing Council (WBC).

However, that didn’t matter to the 22-year-old Clay who by then, Due to his character, he was already animating the fights before the first round. “Sonny is a horrendous bear and I am the most handsome boxer in the world”he commented during a press conference prior to the fight. As the trash-talker what was it, the boxer from Louisville (Kentucky) wanted to beat “number 1” in the ring in every way.

Sonny Liston was no small thing. To date, he was not only an undisputed champion, but -in addition- he had twice knocked out defending champion Floyd Patterson. Known for his menacing gaze and fists like stone, Liston’s life was not easy. Before being recognized in the ring, he spent time in jail in 1957 and even worked as a mob thug.

However, all of this did not matter to Cassius Clay. In fact, it served to keep him talking about how he would “tear apart” Sonny Liston and win the title of World Champion. On several occasions, he called it a “horrible bear” and even dared to display a bear trap in front of his house. All of these acts led to him being fined for “misconduct”, but that did not stop him in his quest for victory.

With the passage of time, the spirits were heated until the day of the fight arrived that would change everything. Although today we know what happened after this fight, the Miami Convention Hall did not have its best attendance. In the stakes Clay was very low and Liston was the wide favorite. In fact, Of the 15,000 tickets available to attend the event, only half were sold. Good luck to the attendees.

Cassius Clay, days before, had said one of the most iconic phrases of all time. He assured that during combat “I would float like a butterfly, and sting like a bee”, something that he would repeat throughout his career. And he fulfilled.

On this date in 1964, 22-year-old Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, defeated Sonny Liston by TKO to become heavyweight champion of the world 🐐 pic.twitter.com/FfJS9lee6n – ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 25, 2021

After 6 rounds and with a total display of agility and dominance in the ring, Cassius Clay was crowned World Champion after handcuffing a Sonny Liston who could not continue the fight, and decided to end the fight. A technical knockout (TKO) that earned Clay the WBA and WBC titles, the 20th victory in a row and a historic moment for the boxing world. A legend was born.

“Swallow your words! Swallow your words! I’m the best! I’m the best! I shook the world!”shouted from the ring a Cassius Clay who was beginning to dominate the world, with just 22 years.

Ali with activist Malcolm X.

After the match, Cassius Clay began to revolutionize the world of boxing and the United States. The next day, he would announce that he would be renamed “Cassius X”. However, days later he would retract this decision and announce his new name: Muhammad Ali.

Why did Clay decide to change his name? For two reasons: his friendship with Malcolm X and and the rejection of slavery. Time before the fight with Sonny Liston, Muhammad Ali listened to the speeches of the speaker and Elijah Muhammad, referents of the Nation of Islam (NOI). Malcolm’s words reached the young boxer and even shocked him.

51 yıl önce bu gece Muhammad Ali, Sony Liston’ı tartışmalı şekilde nakavt (knockout)

ederek Dünya Şampiyonu oldu. pic.twitter.com/PsxjfRchhL – Okay Çarıkcı (@Advoocatt) May 25, 2016

“My first impression was, how is it that a man of color can talk about the government, about white people, and be so bold and not get shot?” Muhammad Ali commented in an interview with Sam Pollard and Judy Richardson. , in 1989. “Speaking about a whole movement, being so different from the others and so brave… How could I say those things? Only God could be protecting him. Malcolm X walked alone, he was not afraid, and that attracted me “.

When asked by the press the reasons why he would be renamed Muhammad Ali, the boxer replied that the name means “The beloved of God” and that the last name “Clay” was one from slaves, something that he had not chosen. In this way, Ali broke another chain and not only became an icon of world boxing, but also a fighter for justice and social equality.