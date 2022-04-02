The supernova Cassiopeia A is one of the best-studied supernova remnants in the Milky Way, and from our point of view, the plasma shell has been expanding for 350 years at an average speed of between 4,000 and 6,000 kilometers per second, but not all, in fact an area of the supernova appears to be going backwards.

The discovery, accepted for publication in theAstrophysical Journal and available as pre-press on ArXivAnd is based on 19 years of data on Cassiopeia A which suggest that the western part of the latter is bumped into something, although an alternative explanation would say that there is a hole in the shell, but the models prefer the collision scenario.

“The backward movement in the western part can mean two things. Either there is a hole somewhere, some kind of vacuum in the supernova material, which causes the hot shell to suddenly move inward locally, or the nebula has collided with something. “

stated in a note L’lead author Jacco Vinkof the University of Amsterdam.

The results of 19 years of studies on Cassiopeia A

Observations on Cassiopeia A were conducted using theNASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatorythrough which the researchers measured the acceleration (or deceleration) of the inner and outer shells of the supernova.

When Vink first reported these results in 2019 at a specialist conference, he attracted the attention of a group of Italian astronomers who, intrigued, decided to simulate what could have happened in the event of a collision.

When a star enters the red giant phase and subsequently its red super giant phase, it throws out a lot of material. These stars are huge and their outer layers are not well consolidated but loosely connected to each other, and once the star becomes a supernova – the catastrophic explosion at the end of its life – the material is launched at high speed and can reach the material. previously expelled.

According to the Italian group the scenario between a collision and the shell that has a hole can be distinguished, this is because after a collision, the shock wave first decreases but then accelerates, and this is exactly what was found by Vink in the observations.

“When we recently found an acceleration that they predicted in their models, the pieces of the puzzle fell into place”

Vink said.

Cassiopeia A is 11,000 light-years away in the constellation of the same name, with supernova light arriving on Earth for the first time in 1670, but amidst the intervening dust and the limited capabilities of the telescope, no one was then able to see her.

We have since achieved multiple observations and it is now a favorite target of many observers, one example, the latest NASA IXPE X-ray Observatory released its first image last month and chose the rest of the supernova as its subject, and it is interesting to note that the JWST will study it in infrared by the end of the year.

