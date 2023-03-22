Cartagena B has a new signing to face the last eight days of the season. It is Cassio Júnior, a 23-year-old Brazilian pivot who has only played half an hour in two months due to various injuries. The last one on the shoulder, suffered on the day of his debut in February, has already been left behind to be available to coach Pepe Aguilar. This defensive midfielder arrived at the albinegro subsidiary in January to be a level signing, something that he will be able to demonstrate now to contribute his bit to salvation.

Cassio Júnior was one of the winter reinforcements for Cartagena B, along with goalkeeper Saldaña, midfielder Diego Iglesias and striker Iván Ayllón. A muscle injury, first, delayed the Brazilian’s debut until February 19. That day, in the loss against El Ejido (2-1), Cassio suffered a major injury, when his shoulder came out of place.

The coaching staff, medical services and player evaluated during the last month whether to undergo surgery or opt for a less aggressive treatment to help the subsidiary in the final part of the season. The defensive midfielder trained a few days last week. And this current one does it normally, although with a shoulder pad. He will go through the operating room when the course is over.

Pepe Aguilar will decide these days if he puts Cassio in the call to play at home against Sevilla Atlético, on Sunday at 12:00; or if he gives it one more week, because it is likely that Cartagena B, after a long time, will complete a list normally: the first team plays on Friday night, but those mentioned will be able to get on the bus on Saturday to go to Seville. Including Ayan.

The albinegro subsidiary has eight games ahead to add around 5 or 6 points, more or less the necessary to maintain the category. At La Manga Club, the team has yet to receive teams from the lower half such as Xerez, Torremolinos and Vélez.