Cassino, woman throws herself from the window: saved on the fly by passers-by

In Cassino, a woman in her 30s threw herself from the window of her house from a height of five meters. Passers-by who saw the woman standing on the windowsill managed to save her, practically catching her on the fly and thus averting a tragedy.

As it reports The messenger, it was just after 10.30 in the morning. At that moment, passers-by in via Zamosch were attracted by the screams of a woman. Looking up, they saw the woman standing on the windowsill.

Thus, some people positioned themselves under the window of the house, cushioning the fall of the thirty-year-old. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. In shock, she couldn’t explain what prompted her to jump from the window of the apartment where she was staying with a 55-year-old man.