Cassina buys Zanotta: the Milanese brand passes under the wing of the American Haworth Lifestyle Design

Cassinaa company part of the group Haworth Lifestyle Designannounced that it has reached an agreement to acquire the brand Zanotta (part of group Tecno/Zanotta), historic Italian company that in the high-end segment is internationally renowned for its iconic furnishings. Spokesman of design in the world, Cassina ne will coordinate the activities and the future development plan. A fusion of two historic names in design that also presents itself as a challenge to relaunch.

Founded in 1954 in Nova Milanese, Zanotta is among the major protagonists in the history of Italian industrial design. Since the 1960s, guided by the intuition and extraordinary entrepreneurial ability of its founder Aurelio Zanottaconquered the world stage thanks to emblematic products for formal innovation and technological research supported by the continuous evolution of the quality of materials and production processes. Throughout its history, Zanotta has collaborated with some of the most illustrious brands, including Gae Aulenti, Achilles and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, Alessandro Mendini, Charles Mollino, Bruno Munari and Ettore Sottsass.

With a turnover of around 25 million euros, the company is present in over 700 specialized stores in 50 countries around the world. Zanotta is today one of the most represented, recognizable and iconic design companies also thanks to its 330 products present in 56 museums around the world, and thanks to the 4 Compasso d’Oro Adi received in its career. Zanotta will go to add to the other prestigious brands already present in the Haworth Lifestyle Design group: Cassina, Cappellini, Ceccotti, Karakter, Poltrona Frau, Luxury Living, JANUS Et Cie, Luminaire and Interni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

