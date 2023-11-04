You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Mateo Cassierra reached 11 goals in Russia.
Instagram: Mateo Cassierra / Screenshot
The Colombian forward started and led his team to the lead in Russia.
OF
Mateo Cassierra remains intractable in Russian lands. The Colombian, who started the match in which Zenit Saint Petersburg visited Baltika, scored one of the goals of his team’s victory and is asking for a lead in the Colombian National Team.
The Colombian, born in Barbacoas, was key in the 0-2 victory of the Saint Petersburg team on matchday 14 of the Russian Premier.
In the 77th minute, with the match already 0-1 in favor of Zenit, Mateo sealed the victory with a great header after a center from the left. The 26-year-old footballer won the fight against his marker, rose and connected the ball to send it to save.
Goal number 11 for the striker in the Russian league in 13 games played. Cassierra averages about one goal per game.
With the visitor victory, Zenit Saint Petersburg reaches the lead in the Russian league with 29 points and surpassed Colombian Jhon Córboda’s Krasnodar, which has 28 points and one less game.
SPORTS
