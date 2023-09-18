Cassierra, no in the National Team and in Russia yes: see the Colombian’s great goal with Zenit

After his bitter call-up with the Colombian National Team for the South American qualifiers, forward Mateo Cassierra once again tasted the honey of goals in Russia with the Zenit Saint Petersburg jersey.

The striker was concentrated with the Colombian National Team at the start of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup, but He did not see minutes in either game. Against Venezuela he watched the game from the bench and in the game against Chile he did not even go to Néstor Lorenzo’s substitute bench.

Goal with Zenit and a good present in Europe

Mateo Cassierra returned to Russia this week and started for Zenit Saint Petersburg, who scored a goal on their visit to Rubin Kazan for the eighth round of the Russian first division.

The Colombian scored a goal in the 10th minute of the second halfafter taking advantage of a cross from the right by Wendel, and with a strange gesture, sending the ball to the back of the net to make it 2-0 partial.

Seventh score for Mateo Cassierra with Zenit this season in the Russian Premier League. The Colombian striker continues to respond with goals to the trust of his coach and positioned himself as one of the top scorers of the tournament.

In the end, his team beat Rubin Kazán 3-0 and managed to climb to second position in the table with 17 points, one behind Colombian Jhon Córdoba’s Krasnodar.

Mateo Cassierra Statistics

