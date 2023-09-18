Monday, September 18, 2023
Cassierra, no in the National Team and in Russia yes: see the Colombian’s great goal with Zenit

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2023
in Sports
Cassierra, no in the National Team and in Russia yes: see the Colombian's great goal with Zenit

Mateo Cassierra

Cassierra scored his seventh goal in the Russian Premier League.

Photo:

Instagram: Mateo Cassierra / Screenshot

Cassierra scored his seventh goal in the Russian Premier League.

The forward started for Zenit and scored one of the goals in the win against Rubin Kazán.

After his bitter call-up with the Colombian National Team for the South American qualifiers, forward Mateo Cassierra once again tasted the honey of goals in Russia with the Zenit Saint Petersburg jersey.

(We tell you: See the spectacular goal by Colombian Jhon Jader Durán in the Premier League).

See also  Qatar 2022, Saudi fans make fun of Messi and Argentina: they cheer like Cristiano Ronaldo

The striker was concentrated with the Colombian National Team at the start of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup, but He did not see minutes in either game. Against Venezuela he watched the game from the bench and in the game against Chile he did not even go to Néstor Lorenzo’s substitute bench.

Goal with Zenit and a good present in Europe

Mateo Cassierra returned to Russia this week and started for Zenit Saint Petersburg, who scored a goal on their visit to Rubin Kazan for the eighth round of the Russian first division.

(Also: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado announces news that mourns his family).

The Colombian scored a goal in the 10th minute of the second halfafter taking advantage of a cross from the right by Wendel, and with a strange gesture, sending the ball to the back of the net to make it 2-0 partial.

Seventh score for Mateo Cassierra with Zenit this season in the Russian Premier League. The Colombian striker continues to respond with goals to the trust of his coach and positioned himself as one of the top scorers of the tournament.

In the end, his team beat Rubin Kazán 3-0 and managed to climb to second position in the table with 17 points, one behind Colombian Jhon Córdoba’s Krasnodar.

See also  The Colombian team receives a millionaire prize for its historic 2023 Women's World Cup

Mateo Cassierra Statistics

https://www.eltiempo.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/mateo-cassierra-regreso-al-zenit-y-marco-gol-tras-no-jugar-con-seleccion-colombia-806853

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

