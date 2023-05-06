The update of the world rankings after the victory of Nick Cassidy – by ALESSANDRO PRADA
Changing of the guard
Nick Cassidy’s victory in the Monte Carlo E-Prix saw the Envision driver on the top step of the podium for the second consecutive time, with this double placement which also reserved a more than positive result for the New Zealander: for the For the first time since the start of the season, Pascal Wehrlein no longer occupies the leadership of the drivers’ championship, with this role having passed right into the hands of Cassidy, today 21 points ahead of the German from Porsche. The former F1 driver, who finished 11th, will also have to defend his second place from Jake Dennis and Mitch Evans, who took the podium in the Principality (3rd and 2nd respectively) and less than ten points behind Wehrlein.
Formula E | Drivers’ standings after E-Prix Monte Carlo 2023 (Round 9)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|121
|2
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|100
|3
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|96
|4
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|94
|5
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|97
|6
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|68
|7
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|63
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|61
|9
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|45
|10
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|40
|11
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|28
|12
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|24
|13
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|23
|14
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|19
|15
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|18
|16
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|18
|17
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|11
|18
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|10
|19
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|9
|20
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|5
|21
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|3
|22
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|2
|23
|Kelvin van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|0
formula E | Team standings after E-Prix Monte Carlo 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Envision
|182
|2
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|168
|3
|Jaguar TCS
|157
|4
|Avalanche Andretti
|119
|5
|DS Penske
|115
|6
|Neom McLaren
|85
|7
|Nissan e.dams
|30
|8
|Maserati MSG
|29
|9
|NIO 333
|28
|10
|Mahindra
|27
|11
|ABT Cupra
|5
New leader also among the teams
Furthermore, the world championship standings are experiencing a significant change not only for the drivers, but also for the ranking reserved for the teams. Thanks to a negative weekend for Porsche, the latter has in fact lost its leadership, which has now passed into the hands of Envision. The gap between the two teams is now 14 points, with the challenge returning in just under a month in Jakarta, with the Indonesian stage hosting two E-Prixes on 3 and 4 June.
