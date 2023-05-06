Changing of the guard

Nick Cassidy’s victory in the Monte Carlo E-Prix saw the Envision driver on the top step of the podium for the second consecutive time, with this double placement which also reserved a more than positive result for the New Zealander: for the For the first time since the start of the season, Pascal Wehrlein no longer occupies the leadership of the drivers’ championship, with this role having passed right into the hands of Cassidy, today 21 points ahead of the German from Porsche. The former F1 driver, who finished 11th, will also have to defend his second place from Jake Dennis and Mitch Evans, who took the podium in the Principality (3rd and 2nd respectively) and less than ten points behind Wehrlein.

Formula E | Drivers’ standings after E-Prix Monte Carlo 2023 (Round 9)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Nick Cassidy Envision 121 2 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 100 3 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 96 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 94 5 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 97 6 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 68 7 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 63 8 Sebastien Buemi Envision 61 9 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 45 10 René Rast Neom McLaren 40 11 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 28 12 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 24 13 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 23 14 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 19 15 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 18 16 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 18 17 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 11 18 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 10 19 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 9 20 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 5 21 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 3 22 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 2 23 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 0

formula E | Team standings after E-Prix Monte Carlo 2023

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Envision 182 2 TAG Heuer Porsche 168 3 Jaguar TCS 157 4 Avalanche Andretti 119 5 DS Penske 115 6 Neom McLaren 85 7 Nissan e.dams 30 8 Maserati MSG 29 9 NIO 333 28 10 Mahindra 27 11 ABT Cupra 5

New leader also among the teams

Furthermore, the world championship standings are experiencing a significant change not only for the drivers, but also for the ranking reserved for the teams. Thanks to a negative weekend for Porsche, the latter has in fact lost its leadership, which has now passed into the hands of Envision. The gap between the two teams is now 14 points, with the challenge returning in just under a month in Jakarta, with the Indonesian stage hosting two E-Prixes on 3 and 4 June.