The Star Wars universe is ready to expand its horizons through Disney Plus. Following the success of The Mandalorian, the series about Cassian Andor will bring Diego Luna back as the beloved rebel from Rogue one to tell us about his days as a spy and even his tough childhood.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special to me. I have many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the trip. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us and this exciting new format will give us the opportunity to explore this character more deeply, ”the actor previously stated.

Currently, the series is in full swing and fans are waiting for the recordings to lead to leaks. And this wait has not been in vain because the first photographs from the set have already been released.

Diego Luna on the set of the production. Photo: visitcleveleys

Star Wars production set. Photo: visitcleveleys

Star Wars production set. Photo: visitcleveleys

Star Wars production set. Photo: visitcleveleys

What will the Andor series be about?

The production will be set five years before Rogue one and will show us the adventures of the rebel spy during his training in the Rebellion. The thriller will explore stories filled with secrets and dangerous missions to restore hope to a galaxy ruled by the relentless Empire.

When does the series premiere on Disney +?

Filming was originally scheduled to begin in June 2020, but the health crisis caused by the pandemic delayed filming until November 4. With this in mind, it is very likely that the series will reach Disney Plus in early 2022.