The end-of-year vignette is a major milestone for Globo and we always wait to find out who the celebrities will be participating in the recordings. What most impacted was that Cássia Kiss was not present, even though she had an important role in the current 9 pm soap opera, Travessia.

A Globo employee for more than 40 years, Cassia Kis was banned from the station’s year-end vignette. In the video published on Thursday, the 30th, several actors, actresses, journalists, presenters and narrators got together to make the famous recording with the station’s theme song, and did not sing the traditional refrain “Today is your party, today party is ours…”

Among those scheduled for the recording were Luciano Huck, Sandra Annenberg, Larissa Manoela, Claudia Raia, Fábio Assunção, Susana Vieira, Fernanda Montenegro, among many other well-known names. Even newcomer Jade Picon, who has just debuted in Travessia, had her space within the vignette.

All this bad engagement that the actress herself cultivated led the broadcaster to take action against her. After publicly demonstrating her support for Jair Bolsonaro, Cassia was involved in many other controversies.

One of the most recent was defending the criminalization of abortion and propagating some Catholic dogmas, in addition to making homophobic speeches.