Wonderland Kazakiri announced the action RPG BOY CASSETTE For PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC (through Steam). Its release is planned for a generic and distant 2024.

It is a puzzle RPG with a world made of 2D pixel art graphics that recall the style of the games Game Boy, but which is actually composed of polygons and made in 3D. The map can be rotated and viewed from different angles to solve puzzles. Using the system Schrödinger it will be possible to find objects hidden by walls or other elements simply by rotating the camera and to advance in the game it will be necessary to hide or discover the necessary elements. There will also be enemies and bosses that we can defeat with our weapons, like in a classic action RPG.

The game is shown only in the few images that we include below.

Source: Wonderland Kazakiri Street Gematsu